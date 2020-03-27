Illegal Alien Martin Ordonez-Ortiz Who Used Another Person’s Social Security Number Sentenced to Prison

(STL.News) – A man who used another person’s Social Security number to get a job and for tax purposes was sentenced today to almost three months in federal prison.

Martin Ordonez-Ortiz, age 48, a citizen of Guatemala illegally present in the United States and residing in Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a February 4, 2020, guilty plea to one count of misuse of a social security number.

In a plea agreement, Ordonez-Ortiz admitted that on June 14, 2019, he used someone else’s social security number on employment forms and state and federal tax forms when applying for work in Dubuque, Iowa. Ordonez-Ortiz worked using that person’s social security until he was arrested by immigration officials on January 6, 2020, at his place of employment. Ordonez-Ortiz also admitted to being in the United States illegally and to using a fraudulent permanent resident card, also known as a “green” card, to illegally obtain employment.

Ordonez-Ortiz was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Ordonez-Ortiz was sentenced to 82 days’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ordonez-Ortiz is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.

