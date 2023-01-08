IL&FS pays Canara Bank, others Rs 1,300 crore

Lenders led by have received close to ?1,300 crore as part of their dues from Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in what is a second payout from the defunct infrastructure financier.

The amount was distributed to secured creditors late last month as a settlement for their dues from Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon South (RMGSL), three people familiar with the process said.

Secured creditors received a total of about ?1,300 crore for their dues totalling ?1,500 crore, a recovery of 87%.

Canara Bank, , Central Bank of India, Punjab & and IIFC are the five secured creditors that received the funds.

An IL&FS spokesperson confirmed that with the latest distribution to lenders, IL&FS has returned over ?1,900 crore representing more than 80% recovery for secured financial creditors, in Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon (RMGL) and RMGSL.

“The money was distributed on December 31 and is the second settlement for banks from IL&FS. A couple of months ago dues from RMGSL’s twin company Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon (RMGL) were also cleared. These two accounts are now the first among the long-awaited settlement from banks from IL&FS,” said one of the persons cited above.

In November, IL&FS distributed ?623.38 crore to the secured creditors of RMGL comprising Union , Bank of India, , Punjab & Sind Bank, , , and . The total claims of these lenders were ?715 crore, translating into a recovery of 83%.

With the distribution of dues from RMGSL secured creditors to the Gurgaon Rapid Metro have recovered 87% of their receivables from the company.

The IL&FS board was appointed by the government after the spectacular collapse of the company in September 2018. The company now has around ?16,360 crore – including ?11,295-crore cash and ?5,065-crore InvIT units – available for distribution to creditors across the IL&FS Group.

Banks are relieved that finally, the distribution of monies is happening which will allow them to get some provision write-backs in the third quarter.

The IL&FS board has maintained a resolution target at ?61,000 crore or 61% of the nearly ?1 lakh crore outstanding loans.

