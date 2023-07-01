IL AG – Gino Wuttke – Lucas Bailey – Guilty – Gaming Burglary

Illinois Attorney General Raoul: Joliet man, Gino Wuttke, and a Wilmington man, Lucas Bailey, Plead Guilty to Charges as Part of a Multi-County Video Gaming Burglary Ring.

Chicago, IL (STL.News) Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a Joliet man, Gino Wuttke, and a Wilmington man, Lucas Bailey, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison for burglarizing businesses and stealing cash from video poker machines. The plea is part of an ongoing burglary case Raoul announced in 2022 following a joint investigation with the Illinois Gaming Board, the Illinois State Police (ISP), and several local law enforcement agencies.

Gino Wuttke, 33, of Joliet, Illinois, was sentenced to eight years in prison in Lee County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count each of Class 1 Felony Theft and Class 2 Felony Burglary. In April, co-defendant Brian Morgan, 42, of Plainfield, Illinois, was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in the burglary ring.

Lucas Bailey, 41, of Wilmington, Illinois, was sentenced to three years in prison in Lake County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of Class 2 Felony Burglary. Bailey is currently in prison, serving a separate sentence in connection to unrelated charges.

“Members of this burglary ring allegedly targeted bars, restaurants, social clubs, and other small businesses that have video poker and video gaming machines. They broke into dozens of these establishments in multiple counties and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash out of the machines,” Raoul said. “This case is the result of countless hours of collaboration between my office and several law enforcement agencies. I would like to thank these agencies for their hard work investigating this burglary ring and assisting in holding the members responsible accountable.”

In August 2022, the Attorney General’s office filed charges against a total of six individuals, including Wuttke and Bailey, alleging they broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines, stealing approximately $400,000.

