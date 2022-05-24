Igor Michael Charged with Distributing Child Pornography

Morris County Man, Igor Michael Terrero Charged with Distributing Child Pornography

(STL.News) A Morris County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for distributing images and videos depicting child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Igor Michael Terrero, 49, of Succasunna, New Jersey, was charged by complaint with one count of distributing child pornography. Terrero made his initial appearance by videoconference today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond, with home detention and electronic monitoring.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From Aug. 30, 2021, through April 20, 2022, Terrero shared more than 85 media files, including images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The charge of distribution of child pornography depicting prepubescent children carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited the special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina; postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, under the direction of Postal Inspector in Charge Damon Wood, Philadelphia Division; the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll; and the Roxbury Township Police, under the direction of Chief Dean Adone, with the investigation leading to the charge.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew C. DeSaro of the U.S. Attorney’s Office General Crimes Unit in Newark.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

