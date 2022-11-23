Iger heading to Disney lot Monday for company town hall – CNBC

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News Bob Iger will formally mark his re-ascendance at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) with a post-Thanksgiving town-hall staff meeting, CNBC reports. He’ll head to the studio lot in Burbank, Calif., Monday morning to speak about the future of the company and answer questions, he said in a memo according to the report. “On Monday, I will be returning to the Walt Disney Studio Lot, a place I have always loved. I’m eager to be rejoining dear colleagues and meeting new team members who’ve become part of our company this past year,” Iger reportedly says in his message. That meeting, set for Monday at noon ET, will come just eight days after the shocking news that Disney’s board was ousting CEO Bob Chapek and turning back to Iger, who led the company as CEO and chairman from 2005-2020. The Sunday-night leadership change spurred a big rally in Disney stock Monday. Disney stock (DIS) is up another 2.2% late Wednesday, meaning the gains since the news amount to 7%, bringing the stock to over $98 per share. That same day, Iger quickly moved to say that the Disney Media, Entertainment and Distribution arm of the company would be reorganized, and its chief Kareem Daniel (a key Chapek lieutenant) exited.