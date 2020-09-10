IFF & DuPont Announce Pricing of $6.25 Billion Senior Notes Offering by Nutrition & Biosciences, Inc.

NEW YORK & WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF) and DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced Wednesday that Nutrition & Biosciences, Inc. (“N&B”) has priced an offering of $6.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, comprised of the following tranches (collectively, the “Notes”): $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.697% Senior Notes due 2022; $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.230% Senior Notes due 2025; $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.832% Senior Notes due 2027; $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.300% Senior Notes due 2030; $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.268% Senior Notes due 2040; and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.468% Senior Notes due 2050.

The Notes are to be issued in a private offering exempt from registration in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The sale of the Notes is expected to be completed on or about September 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Prior to the intended merger of DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences business with IFF, N&B will make a special cash payment of $7.3 billion to DuPont, which N&B plans to finance with the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under its existing Term Loan facilities. Following the payment, N&B will separate from DuPont and merge with a subsidiary of IFF with N&B surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of IFF. Upon the consummation of the merger, IFF will initially guarantee the Notes and, subsequently, has the option to assume the N&B obligations.

