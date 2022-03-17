IFF Announces Global Price Increases Across All Divisions

NEW YORK (STL.News) IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that it is implementing broad-based pricing actions across all four divisions – Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions. The immediate need for these price increases is driven by the continued and significant escalation of raw material, energy and logistics costs as a result of the current geopolitical climate.

Pricing actions will vary by business and be driven by specific product cost increases. These actions will include more frequent pricing reviews – dynamic pricing – to ensure IFF product reflects current market realities.

Actions on specific accounts will be communicated by the respective account managers.