If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have N – Benzinga

October 31, 2022
Alexander Graham

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2020, a number of retail-favorite names have performed that much better. Tech and entertainment bulls who bought when U.S. markets bottomed out in March 2020 and held on for the long-term, despite the ongoing volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since March 2020: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies and stocks back at the bottom of the U.S. market in March 2020 would be worth today:

  • Bitcoin BTC/USD: $394.46

  • Ethereum Classic ETC/USD: $1,279.09

  • Dogecoin DOGE/USD: $7,544.27