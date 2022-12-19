If the state pension age went up, would it still be worth paying into my 'gold-plated' NHS scheme?



I pay in 8.8 per cent of my salary into my ‘gold-plated’ NHS 2015 version pension – but it is in line with state pension age. I can take it earlier but for every year it loses 5 per cent of its value (maximum 13 years earlier than state pension)My question is – if state pension age were to rise to 70, this would mean I could take my NHS pension at 57 but only receive 35 per cent of the value. If state pension age rose to 75 i would be 62 and again only receiving 35 per cent of the value. This works out at about £4000 per annum. ‘Gold-plated’: This reader works for the NHS and pays in 8.8% of their salary to their pension each year – which Steve Webb says is ‘still exceptionally good value’I understand I could ‘just work longer’ but it seems the goal posts are constantly moving. Is it really worth paying into a pension that will only make me £4000 a year 13 years earlier than state pension age? I’m paying in £200 a month, £2400 a year, for 25 years which will take me to age 57.SCROLL DOWN TO FIND OUT HOW TO ASK STEVE YOUR PENSION QUESTIONSteve Webb replies: There have been a lot of changes to the rules around public service pensions in recent years so it can be difficult to keep track of what it all means. A key change has been in the age at which you can draw your pension, so I will explain what this means for the pension you build up.To begin with the amount that you are paying in, I entirely accept that 8.8 per cent of salary is a lot of money. However, there are three reasons why this still represents exceptionally good value.The first is that you get tax relief on your contributions so the cost to you is only around 7 per cent – you get the rest back in the form of a reduced tax bill because you are making pension contributions. Steve Webb: Find out how to ask the former Pensions Minister a question about your retirement savings in the box belowThe second is the bit that you don’t see – the contribution your employer makes. Although you are paying in 8.8 per cent, your employer is paying in just over 20 per cent of your salary to help meet the cost of the benefits you are building up. In other words, at a net cost to you of around 7 per cent of your salary you are getting a benefit ‘worth’ four times as much. It is hard to think of anything else you could do with your money that would generate such a good return.Finally, you also get ‘death in service’ benefits as a member of the pension scheme which you would lose if you opted out.From your question I see that you come under the latest version of the NHS pension scheme. This version was due to come into force in 2015. However, due to a court case (widely known as the ‘McCloud’ judgment) the new rules do not fully apply for many people until 2022.Specifically, if you were in a previous version of the scheme as at 31 March 2012, for the period between 2015 and 2022 you will get a choice at retirement as to whether you want to be treated as being under the old rules or the new rules. This means that, if you are covered by this judgment, service up to April 2022 can be payable in full at the normal pension age for the relevant section of the NHS pension scheme, rather than being linked to state pension age. STEVE WEBB ANSWERS YOUR PENSION QUESTIONS Returning to your question, one of the changes in the 2015 scheme is that your scheme pension age will be linked to changes in the state pension age. State pension age is currently 66, will rise to 67 by 2028 and is expected to rise to 68 at some point during the 2030s.Given your age, it is possible your own state pension age could be higher than this, though I think pension ages above 70 are pretty unlikely. I assume that your state pension age is 68 according to current legislation, and it is realistic to think that your NHS pension age could end up being 69 or 70, but probably no later than that.However, you are right to say that if you don’t wait until state pension age to draw your NHS pension you will face a deduction. This simply reflects the fact that you would be choosing to take your pension for more years than someone who waits until state pension age.You mention potentially taking a pension at 62. For a woman, life expectancy at this age is currently 25 years, and for a man it is 23 years, though it is highly likely that both of these numbers will have gone up by the time you are 62. On that basis, if you take your pension at that age you are getting an inflation-linked pension which will pay out for about a quarter of a century, which is not bad for something which costs you just 7 per cent of your salary (net of tax relief).But the other way of looking at this is that the reason the state pension age will have risen is that life expectancy has also gone up and therefore – on average – you are also going to get your NHS pension for longer. Someone has to meet that extra cost, and, in the deal that was done, in part that is employees by waiting longer to draw their pension.In summary, I agree that you are putting a meaningful sum into your pension, and that the uncertainty about exactly when you will get to draw that pension in full is unwelcome. 