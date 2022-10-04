If Powell "gives up this fight, you're going to see Bitcoin and other assets take right back off," said Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz – MarketWatch

“ If he flinches, if he gives up this flight inflation before inflation comes down…you’re going to see bitcoin and other assets kick right back off, ”

— Michael Novogratz, CEO of digital asset and blockchain lender Galaxy Digital



In a segment on CNBC on Tuesday morning, Michael Novogratz, CEO of digital asset and blockchain lender Galaxy Digital

BRPHF,

+10.92% ,

discussed the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and what they mean for crypto markets with Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital. They were also joined by Richard Buery, CEO of Robin Hood, the anti-poverty organization.

“When Powell started beating inflation over the head with a sledgehammer, of course bitcoin came back down as did lots of assets. If he flinches, if he gives up this flight inflation before inflation comes down…you’re going to see bitcoin and other assets kick right back off,” said Novogratz.