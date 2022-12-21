If Nifty breaks below 18,130, we may go below June lows, says Jai Bala

“We are in for a trend change in the market and as I have been pointing out from August-September, the rally from June lows is really just a corrective rally. There are a few cracks that are appearing on the banking heavyweights like ICICI and . If the banking index starts trading below 41,800, that will be a trend change there too,” says Jai Bala, Chief Market Technician, Cashthechaos.com.

In the last one hour, the market neared the day’s lowest point; the PSU bank index has erased all its gains and 5% down from the day’s highest point. Where do you see markets headed and what are the key levels one should watch out for in benchmark indices right now?

The key level for the Nifty is 18130 at close, we are in for a trend change in the market and as I have been pointing out from August-September, the rally from June lows is really just a corrective rally. Although the markets made new 52-week highs or new record highs, it is a deceptive one and unless one understands technicals, it is difficult to understand that it was a continuation of the corrective move that started from October 2021.

If the markets break 18,130, we are resuming the downtrend and we are probably going to go below the June lows. There are a few cracks that are appearing on the banking heavyweights like ICICI and SBI. If the banking index starts trading below 41,800, that will be a trend change there too. This was just a corrective rally and the corrective rally is probably coming close to an end.

But in this particular time from the June lows, the PSU bank index has performed fantastically well and not just SBI. Some of the smallcap names in the PSU banking index have done phenomenally well for themselves. Is it time to get cautious on these particular names?

Yes, definitely. The PSU banks might have a little bit of steam left but it is not for people who are trying to make fresh entries here; it is for people who have already been long in the PSU stocks and they can probably hold on with trading stops. Te PSU index might possibly push for one more high beyond 4600 but it is not a great risk reward from this point onwards and one has to be very specific. Something like a Central Bank, and might have fresh 52- week highs coming but in other PSU banking stocks there may not be steam left. So it is time to be quite cautious over there.

What is your take on the broader markets because over the last few weeks, it was actually trying to outperform the benchmarks but where do you see broader markets headed from here on? , do you see this sort of an outperformance sustaining for the broader markets or one should be cautious there as well?

That is a very important aspect. If you are looking at Nifty Smallcap 50 or the Nifty Smallcap 250 they are off the all time highs from somewhere between 8% and 21% depending on which index one is looking at. They have already been underperforming and once the heavyweights start dragging the markets lower, the underperformance of the broader markets will continue.

We are probably having a double top for the Nifty Junior. The Nifty Midcap is about 8% below the all-time high. Once things start turning down for the largecaps, the selling in the broader markets could get more intense.


