Idaho offers solutions as National GDP falls again

National GDP falls again, Idaho offers example of real solutions

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today after the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released data Thursday revealing the country’s Gross Domestic Product decreased again in the second quarter of 2022 at the annual rate of 0.9-percent.

“Every Idahoan is feeling the pressure of record-high inflation under President Biden’s watch. The ‘solutions’ offered by the Biden Administration aren’t solutions at all – just more taxing and spending while the country drives toward a $30 trillion cliff.

“By contrast, in conservative states like Idaho, people are working and our economy is soaring. Our budget is not only balanced but we have a budget surplus, and Idahoans can expect even more tax relief as we continue to make unprecedented investments in schools, roads, water and other areas.

“Washington, D.C., should follow Idaho’s example and apply tried and true conservative principles to get the national economy and consumer confidence turned around – rein in government spending, cut red tape, give taxpayer money back to the people, and make investments where they count,” Governor Little said.