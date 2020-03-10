Idaho Jerome County Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

(STL.News) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Jerome County man was sentenced Monday, March 9, for felony insurance fraud.

27-year-old Nicholas Thorne, of Jerome, pleaded guilty in December.

Fifth District Court Judge Rosemary Emory sentenced Thorne to a unified sentence of five years with two fixed and three indeterminate. She then suspended the sentence and ordered five years of probation, 60 days in jail and 150 hours of community service. Judge Emory also ordered Thorne to pay $1,260 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance, $1,943 to Sentry Insurance, as well as court costs. The court also ordered and suspended a $1,000 fine.

Idaho Department of Insurance investigators determined that after an auto accident, Thorne provided a false collision date as part of a claim filed with Sentry Insurance in order to receive benefits from a new auto policy. It was determined that the collision occurred prior to the policy’s inception and he was not entitled to benefits.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.

