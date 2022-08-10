Idaho – Governors’ Letter to President Biden

Governors tell Biden to stop taking lunch money from kids in pursuit of transgender agenda

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and 14 other governors recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their disagreement with proposals from the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Education that may require institutions receiving federal funding to allow biological males to access women and girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms, and dorms.

In their letter, the governors outline their problem with how the proposed update and rule reimagines the intended purpose of Title IX by impacting its interpretations with the federal government’s National School Lunch Program and by amending it to include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes.

“To be clear, your Administration would take lunch money away from our kids and grandkids in pursuit of a radical agenda that has no basis in science and is not supported by the vast majority of the American people,” the Governors’ letter says.

“(The) proposed rule change would have far-reaching implications across K-12 and collegiate institutions. By expanding Title IX to include gender identity and sexual orientation, your Administration puts girls and women of all ages at risk. The DOEd rule would force any institution that receives federal financial aid to allow biological males to access women’s and girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms, and dorms, depriving them of privacy and safety at school. The rule ensures that a far-left ideology on gender will be taught in schools nationwide. And finally…the policy changes your Administration has already put forward leave us with no doubt that the Department intends to eliminate fairness in girls’ sports, too,” the Governors also wrote.

In addition to its threats to Title IX, the letter highlights the USDA’s concerning attempts to avoid proper procedures to notify the public of changes to the existing rule.

The governors also express concern these proposals are just a first step before the Biden Administration changes federal regulations related to Title IX’s application to athletic competition. If the Biden Administration chooses to ignore the highlighted concerns and follow through with these reinterpretations of Title IX, the governors make clear they will pursue any avenues necessary to fight these regulations.

Signatories to the letter include: Governors Brad Little (ID), Kristi Noem (SD), Doug Ducey (AZ), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Brian Kemp (GA), Kim Reynolds (IA), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Bill Lee (TN), Glenn Youngkin (VA), and Mark Gordon (WY).