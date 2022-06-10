Idaho Governor seeks Fish & Game Commission applicants

Gov. Little seeks applicants for Fish and Game Commission

Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little is accepting applications for the Southeast Region representative on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission following the retirement of Commissioner Lane Clezie.

“I want to thank Lane for passionately serving the interests of Idaho sportsmen and protecting our wildlife and hunting and fishing opportunities these past eight years,” Governor Little said. “I’m sure Lane will remain committed to conservation and enjoy our state’s outdoor opportunities long into retirement. I wish him well.”

Clezie was appointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in 2014. He is a registered Republican. Idaho law requires no more than four commissioners on the seven-member commission to be affiliated with any one political party.

Qualified individuals interested in applying for the vacancy are encouraged to submit applications to the Governor’s Office by Friday, June 24, 2022.

Applications and other appointment information are available at https://gov.idaho.gov/appointments/.