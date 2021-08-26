Idaho Governor on Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

August 26, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Gov. Little comments on Supreme Court decision to reinstate Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little issued a statement today following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy:

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico.  The border crisis and the alarming bump in illegal drug activity are direct results of failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration that harm the people of Idaho.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, one of the numerous Trump policies that Biden reversed, is a victory that will serve to keep the American people safer.

“The State of Idaho stands with our fellow Americans in the border states.  We were proud to send a specialized team of state troopers to assist with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the border.  While this news from the nation’s highest court is encouraging, I continue to urge President Biden and Vice President Harris to act with conviction to address the growing threats to our country at the border.”

