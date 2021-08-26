Idaho Governor on Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Gov. Little comments on Supreme Court decision to reinstate Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little issued a statement today following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy:

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. The border crisis and the alarming bump in illegal drug activity are direct results of failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration that harm the people of Idaho.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, one of the numerous Trump policies that Biden reversed, is a victory that will serve to keep the American people safer.

“The State of Idaho stands with our fellow Americans in the border states. We were proud to send a specialized team of state troopers to assist with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the border. While this news from the nation’s highest court is encouraging, I continue to urge President Biden and Vice President Harris to act with conviction to address the growing threats to our country at the border.”