Idaho Governor Little seeks input on meth, fentanyl impacts

Gov. Little seeks input from Idahoans on meth, fentanyl impacts

Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little is asking Idahoans to weigh in about the impacts of meth and fentanyl at the final regional roundtables for his “Operation Esto Perpetua” initiative scheduled for next week.

Operation Esto Perpetua is the Governor’s new strategy to protect communities from the growing drug threat. Additional information, including membership of the initiative’s Citizen Action Group and Law Enforcement Panel, is available at https://gov.idaho.gov/operation-esto-perpetua/.

The Citizens Action Group has held public meetings in Coeur d’Alene and Weiser in recent weeks, and the details of the group’s final roundtables follow:

Eastern Idaho Roundtable

Monday, May 9

Location: Pocatello City Hall (911 N. 7th Ave.)

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (public testimony starts at 2 p.m.)

Magic Valley Roundtable

Wednesday, May 11

Location: College of Southern Idaho, Taylor Building Room 276/277 (315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls)

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (public testimony starts at 10:30 a.m.)

Governor Little will attend both roundtables in Pocatello and Twin Falls.

The public also may offer comments to the Citizens Action Group via e-mail to go[email protected] before May 13.

The Citizens Action Group will compile and present its observations to the Law Enforcement Panel in the coming weeks. The Law Enforcement Panel then will identify action items to make our communities safer.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public in new ways with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the State of Idaho. I appreciate Idahoans taking the time to share their feedback with me,” Governor Little said.