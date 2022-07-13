Idaho Governor comments on Biden Dam Removal Reports

Gov. Little comments on new Biden dam removal reports

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little issued the following statement today after the Biden administration released new reports calling for the removal of dams on the Lower Snake River.

“I have been clear in my opposition to dam breaching because it is not a silver bullet for salmon recovery. Idaho has shown leadership and commitment to bringing together diverse interests to ensure abundant, sustainable populations of salmon and steelhead for present and future generations.

“It is disappointing the Biden administration would release any report on dam breaching that does not take into account Idaho’s considerations in the Columbia Basin. If Biden is truly interested in identifying broadly supported solutions, I would encourage his administration to look at the 20 months of work our diverse Idaho Salmon Workgroup put into identifying 29 solutions that support salmon, our economy, and thriving communities.

“Instead of evaluating the removal of clean, renewable carbon-free hydropower from our energy portfolio, Biden should focus on helping American families grappling with crushing gas prices and inflation.”