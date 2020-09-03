Idaho Governor Brad Little Urges Idahoans to Get Flu Shots

Boise, ID (STL.News) – Governor Brad Little announced today Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan for another two weeks while emphasizing the need for Idahoans to get flu shots to protect themselves and their families and lighten the burden on Idaho’s healthcare system.

Overall COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide are still too high to move past Stage 4, but Governor Little said a lot of progress is being made.

“Statewide, our numbers and metrics are looking pretty good. In fact, even in many of the ‘hot spots’ we are seeing encouraging trends. But that is not a reason to let our guard down. As we approach fall, the opportunity for community spread will increase and we need to ramp up our personal actions,” Governor Little said.

Governor Little noted dropping temperatures will drive people indoors where they will be sharing physical space, and he encouraged all Idahoans to take steps to be safe and protect their friends and family.

Importantly, flu season is approaching. Governor Little urged Idahoans to get a flu shot to free up healthcare resources.

“These variables threaten our healthcare capacity – the very thing we are trying to protect so that our economic rebound can continue and so our students can learn in their classrooms where they deserve to be,” Governor Little said.

Governor Little encouraged Idahoans to ramp up their personal actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the flu, including:

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding large gatherings of people, especially indoors

Keeping physical distance from others

Washing hands and cleaning surfaces regularly

Staying home if you’re sick

