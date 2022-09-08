Idaho – Empowering Parents grants go live today

Empowering Parents grants go live today

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (STL.News) Governor Brad Little announced at the Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy today that Idaho families can start applying for Empowering Parents grants at 10 a.m. MT today.

Empowering Parents. Idaho. Gov will begin processing $50 million in grant funds to Idaho families to use for students’ educational needs outside the classroom.

“The Empowering Parents grants reinforce this fact – a person’s education starts in the home. Parents are in the driver’s seat, as they should be and always will be in Idaho. The Empowering Parents grants put families in control of their child’s education and helps set them up for success,” Governor Little said.

Throughout Idaho and the country, the pandemic pushed many parents toward new ways of meeting the educational needs of their children. In 2020, Idaho served 18,000 Idaho families and 46,000 students with “Strong Families, Strong Students” grants to help cover educational needs outside the classroom.

Governor Little signed Senate Bill 1255 earlier this year to build on that success, putting another $50 million toward similar grants to cover things such as computers, tutoring, internet connectivity and other needs so students have the best chance for success. Each eligible family will have access to $1,000 per eligible student, with a maximum award of $3,000 per family.

The Empowering Parents grants are available for both public and non-public students to address learning loss and provide support for our most at-risk students.

“The Empowering Parents grants were a key part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan, and I appreciate my legislative partners for making it a priority,” Governor Little added. “The children today will become the workforce of tomorrow. We want our Idaho students to receive a strong foundation of learning now so they can stay here and make our state prosperous for future generations.”

