ICRA’s Sabyasachi Majumdar on what power sector can expect from Budget

“As far as the budgetary initiatives are concerned, capacity generation as such is not a constraint. Thermal power plants are still operating at PLF of mid-60%. We will need more capacities to come on steam once the plants get fully utilised. The main bottlenecks are in the transmission and distribution (T&D) space. We expect a lot of budgetary measures to incentivise distribution companies to improve their networks and bring down losses,” says Sabyasachi Majumdar, Director -Technical & Operations, LimitedDiscom dues have become half. Is this temporary or do you think there is a structural change in this sector?

It is definitely a very positive development that Rs 1 lakh crore payment has been made available to the discoms. A large part of that has been utilised also and that has substantially brought down the overdues by more than half. But I think your apprehension is this could be a one-time thing and may not be sustained. Those apprehensions are very much in place. We have seen such steps in the past which have resulted in a temporary improvement in liquidity and payment track record but after that, again things will start changing for the worse and the basic factor which drives it is that even now, there is a very substantial gap between what discoms earn by way of sale of power and what they spend by way of power purchases under operating cost. Until those differences are bridged, this is going to be a recurring problem. One of the things, of course, is that the latest guidelines which have been put in place have put in very strict penalty measures like if you are overdue for payment. Earlier, only the central power sector utility CPS could regulate supplies, but now additional hurdles have been put in. If you are defaulting beyond a certain number of days, you will be prevented from accessing short-term power selling as well as buying power from the short-term markets. The fact that those kinds of additional safeguards are being put into the payment mechanism are definitely positive but until the time the fundamental cost competitiveness is there and discoms can be cost positive, discoms are becoming cost neutral. This will remain a recurring feature.The next thing to watch out for is of course Budget. What are your expectations because of late, the focus of the government has shifted to last mile connectivity. There was a lot more focus on distribution and transmission. This year do you expect it to come back to generation as well?

As far as the budgetary initiatives are concerned, capacity generation as such is not a constraint. Thermal power plants are still operating at PLF of mid-60%. In fact, our projection is not more than 64% to 65%. Of course, we will need more capacities to come on steam once the plants get fully utilised, but that is quite some time away.

So there is no shortage of generation capacity as such. The main bottlenecks are in the distribution and transmission space. So definitely we expect a lot of budgetary measures to incentivise distribution companies to improve their own distribution networks and bring down their distribution losses. We also expect some measures towards the transmission space because most of the incremental capacities are happening through the renewable energy sources which are intermittent sources of power.Generation demand so far has been quite decent with 8% to 10% growth. What are generation growth estimates for this financial year and the following?

Let us first look at demand growth and then I will come to the coal side. This year, we saw almost a 10% growth in the first nine months but if you break down the 10% growth, we saw very high teens growth in the first quarter. This was driven mainly by the fact that there was a base effect because the previous first quarter was quite weak and also this was an extremely hot summer.So there was a lot of demand, particularly from the north and west side of the domestic market and that resulted in a very high teen percentage growth. But in the second and third quarter, demand growth still has been satisfactory but not in the same proportion. So based on that, we would expect the overall demand growth to be between 8% and 9% for the current financial year.