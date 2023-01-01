Iconic (ICON) Rises 124.78%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Iconic (ICON) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has increased 124.78% to $0.004469800084.

InvestorsObserver is giving Iconic a 8 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Iconic!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Iconic a low volatility rank of 8, placing it in the bottom 8% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

ICON’s low volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Iconic price is trading above resistance. With support around $0.00198192352632208 and resistance at $0.0019952996468. This positions Iconic out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter