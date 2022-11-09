ICICI Prudential, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) buy stake in Indigo Paints via bulk deals

ICICI Prudential, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte and Pictet – Indian Equities bought a stake in Indigo Paints via bulk deal.

As per the BSE bulk deals data, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 250,000 shares in the company at an average traded price of Rs 1,343. This was at a significant discount in comparison to the stock’s closing price of Rs 1492.55 per share as on November 7.

In the stock, ICICI Prudential as of the September ended quarter held 1.42% stake.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte bought 2,67,000 shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,343.

Pictet also bought 324,000 shares in the company at Rs 1,343 per share. Further, a few other entities that sold stake in today include Sequoia Capital India Investments IV and SCI Investments V, BSE bulk deal data showed.



Shares of Indigo Paints ended lower by over 4% at Rs 1430.95 per share.