ICICI Pru Life stock price down 1.33 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of . fell 1.33 per cent to Rs 451.1 at 02:06PM hours (IST) on Monday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 51,539 shares with a turnover of Rs 2.32 crore till 02:06PM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 75.59, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 7.87.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 8.31 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 457.0 and a low of Rs 448.0 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 640.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 430.0.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 517.65 on December 12, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 493.39. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 31.79. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Jun-2022, promoters held 73.4 per cent stake in the company, while overseas investors held 16.13 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 5.08 per cent.