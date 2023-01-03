ICICI Pru Life shares up 0.26% as Sensex falls

Shares of . gained 0.26 per cent to Rs 470.15 in Wednesday’s session as of 10:26AM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 296.24 points lower at 60997.96.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 640.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 430.0 on NSE. Around 43323 shares changed hands on the counter till 10:26AM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 471.95 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 475.0 and Rs 467.6 during the session so far. The scrip quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 78.81, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 5.95 and price to book value (PB) of 7.87, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 8.31.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 73.4 per cent stake in the company as of January 04, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 16.13 per cent and 4.27 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 67425.17 crore, the company operates in the Insurance – Life industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 23111.85 crore, up 47.14 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 15707.72 crore and up 1.49 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 200.12 crore for the latest quarter, down 55.09 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 58.03. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.