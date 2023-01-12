ICICI Pru Life shares rise 2.25% as Sensex slides

Shares of the . traded at Rs 475.3 on BSE at 10:05AM (IST) on Friday, up 2.25 per cent from previous close. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 430.0 and a high of Rs 640.0. Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning. A total of 36,985 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 10:05AM (IST). The stock of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 67957.04 crore. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 79.43, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 7.87. Return on equity (ROE) was at 8.31 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 241 stocks traded in the green, while 260 stocks were in the red. Promotor Holding

Promoters held 73.4 per cent in the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 16.13 per cent and 5.08 per cent, respectively.