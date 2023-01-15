ICICI Pru Life shares rise 1.16% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 474.6 on BSE at 10:20AM (IST) on Monday, up 1.16 per cent from previous close. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 430.0 and a high of Rs 640.0. Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning. A total of 7,090 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 10:20AM (IST). The stock of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 68280.47 crore. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 79.81, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 7.87. Return on equity (ROE) was at 8.31 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 254 stocks traded in the green, while 247 stocks were in the red. Promotor Holding

Promoters held 73.4 per cent in the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 16.13 per cent and 5.08 per cent, respectively.