ICICI Pru Life shares fall 1.22 per cent in Friday's trading session

Shares of . fell 1.22 per cent to Rs 445.25 in Friday’s trade as of 11:06AM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 17945.15, down 182.2 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 450.75 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 430.0 and a high of Rs 640.0. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 63946.46 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 20,652 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 74.74 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 5.95 per share and 7.87 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 8.31.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 23111.85 crore, up 1.49 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 55.09 per cent YoY de-growth in net profit at Rs 200.12 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Friday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.