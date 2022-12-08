ICICI Pru Life declines 0.9% as Sensex climbs

Shares of . traded at Rs 461.25 on BSE at 02:00PM (IST) on Thursday, down 0.9 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 430.0 and a high of Rs 640.0.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap down opening in the morning.

A total of 27,070 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 02:00PM (IST).

The stock of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 66282.37 crore, according to BSE.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 77.47, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 7.87. Return on equity (ROE) was at 8.31 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 278 stocks traded in the green, while 222 stocks were in the red.

The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.31 per cent in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors owned 16.13 per cent and 4.27 per cent, respectively.

Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 518.32 on December 08, while the 50-DMA was at 496.51. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.