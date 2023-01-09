ICICI Lombard stock price down 0.41 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of . fell 0.41 per cent to Rs 1254.9 at 10:57AM hours (IST) on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 1,599 shares with a turnover of Rs 0.2 crore till 10:57AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 39.18, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 6.89.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 13.42 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1265.4 and a low of Rs 1252.55 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1471.2 and a 52-week low of Rs 1070.95.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.64.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 1222.57 on January 10, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 1203.32. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 56.12. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Jun-2022, promoters held 48.03 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 26.43 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 13.94 per cent.