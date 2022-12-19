ICICI Lombard shares up 0.21% as Sensex rises

Shares of . gained 0.21 per cent to Rs 1239.15 in Monday’s session as of 12:38PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 295.26 points higher at 61633.07.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap down start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1471.2 and a 52-week low of Rs 1070.95 on NSE. Around 4839 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:38PM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 1230.05 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1246.15 and Rs 1225.0 during the session so far. The scrip quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 38.68, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 31.97 and price to book value (PB) of 6.89, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 13.42.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 48.03 per cent stake in the company as of December 19, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 26.43 per cent and 13.48 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 60717.94 crore, the company operates in the Insurance – Non Life industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4704.51 crore, up 13.38 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 4149.38 crore and up 18.14 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 590.53 crore for the latest quarter, up 32.21 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 62.34. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.