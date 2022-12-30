ICICI Lombard shares rise 0.33 per cent in Friday's trading session

Shares of . rose 0.33 per cent to Rs 1240.6 in Friday’s trade as of 11:33AM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18207.95, up 16.95 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 1236.55 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 1070.95 and a high of Rs 1471.2. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 60870.16 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 8,842 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 38.78 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 31.97 per share and 6.89 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 13.42.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 4704.51 crore, up 18.14 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 32.21 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 590.53 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Friday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.