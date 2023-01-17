ICICI Lombard shares rise 0.07% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 1251.25 on BSE at 12:35PM (IST) on Tuesday, up 0.07 per cent from previous close. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1070.95 and a high of Rs 1466.0. Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap up opening in the morning. A total of 5,147 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 12:35PM (IST). The stock of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 61341.55 crore. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 39.08, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 6.89. Return on equity (ROE) was at 13.42 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 206 stocks traded in the green, while 295 stocks were in the red. Promotor Holding

Promoters held 48.03 per cent in the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 26.43 per cent and 13.94 per cent, respectively.