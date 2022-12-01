ICICI Lombard shares gain 1.7% as Sensex falls

Shares of the . traded at Rs 1246.0 on BSE at 10:05AM (IST) on Friday, up 1.7 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1070.95 and a high of Rs 1485.95.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 39.12 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 31.97 per share and 6.89 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 13,464 shares changed hands on the counter till 10:05AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 61395.56 crore and is part of the Insurance – Non Life industry.

The scrip has been an underperformer , down 14.91 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 10.33 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 1254.3 and Rs 1219.25.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 48.03 per cent in the company as of 30-Jun-2022. FII and MF ownership in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. stood at 25.0 per cent and 13.48 per cent, respectively.