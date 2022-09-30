ICICI Lombard shares down 0.56% as Nifty gains

Shares of . rose 0.56 per cent to Rs 1156.95 in Friday’s trade. It hit an intraday high of Rs 1167.45 and low of Rs 1150.3, respectively, during the day.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1627.05 and low of Rs 1070.95.

As of 12:02PM (IST), the counter saw total traded volume of 5,732 shares with a traded value of Rs 0.66 crore, according to NSE.

The stock had closed at Rs 1163.5 in the previous session.

The scrip has declined -10.17 per cent in the past one month till date, while the benchmark BSE Sensex has slipped -3.05 per cent during the same period.

According to exchange data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 39.79 while price-to-book ratio stood at 6.89. A higher P/E ratio shows that investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and it reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business.



The stock belongs to the Insurance – Non Life industry.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 48.03 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FII and MF ownership in the firm stood at 25.0 per cent and 13.48 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4149.38 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, down 13.55 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 4799.75 crore and down 21.54 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3414.09 crore. Its net profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 349.03 crore, up 130.19 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.