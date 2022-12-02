ICICI Bank to step up realty play as RERA, growth drive optimism

After shying away from the real estate sector until now, private lender is set to woo builders with construction finance, regulatory services, inventory funding and lease rental discounting (LRD), as the segment has emerged as the fastest growing with built-in security like a regulatory framework.

The initiative by ICICI Bank offers builders instant generation of account numbers for registration with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), better statutory payments efficiently and also enables them to manage payment obligations to vendors, employees and utility providers.

“We are shifting our stance towards the real estate sector because RERA has led to developer discipline. We have watched the sector for some time now and we see that large developers have become listed and reduced debt,” ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi told ET.

“Developers now have to get approvals, ring-fence cash flows and improve compliance. Also, with Covid, inventory levels have come under control,” he said.

The digital stack also provides real estate investment trusts and alternative investment funds with services for digital collection, reconciliation, surplus distribution and custodial services.

REITs are trusts that manage high-quality real estate property portfolios, collect rent through lease income and distribute the surplus to the investors.