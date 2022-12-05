ICICI Bank to shift focus to SME lending & supply chain finance for future growth

Private lender that built its fortunes on lending for building big projects, would be shifting focus to SME lending and supply chain financing to grow in the future as it works to ensure that new risks don’t build up, the management told analysts.

“We see strong opportunity for ICICI Bank in the SME space where it has customised offerings for micro-segments and offered many firsts to clients,” brokerage house Jefferies said in a note. “This segment is growing at 30% YoY and holding-up on asset quality. In the supply chain segment, bank is seeing strong momentum in new client additions across corporates & vendors. In the retail segment, bank is expanding into new markets through branches & suitable products.”

The bank is intensifying its presence in high potential markets and created 104 Zonal heads, 24 city heads, and 9 state heads. It has merged rural banking centres with retail centres, while the retail assets distribution is fully aligned with liabilities.

“ICICI Bank is geared up for the next growth cycle with a focus to improve the fee income, lower the cost of acquisitions and maintain a healthy portfolio quality to grow pre-provision operating profit in a risk-calibrated manner,” said Nitin Aggarwal, head-BFSI research, . “ICICI Bank appears to be several notches above its peers, when it comes to business transformation, led by tech initiatives and these digital capabilities will enable the bank to deliver superior growth over years to come.”

ICICI Bank also told analysts that partnerships with fintechs have helped increase customer base and deepen engagement. The share of digital costs have risen from 6% in FY20 to 9% now and it plans to further accelerate the network from the second half of the current fiscal year. It also said that the credit card partnership with Amazon has helped build 3.5 million customers and 35% are new-to-bank and spends are 20% higher.

The ICICI Bank management also said that India’s macro trends remain far more resilient versus global experience. In its experience the retail customer is more focussed on sustaining high credit scores, corporate balance sheets are less leveraged and SMEs feel that GST rollout and higher share of formal income is helping them secure more funds & at cheaper rates.

The management also said that capex activity is seeing slight pick-up and supply chains are getting localised in the backdrop of global uncertainties.

