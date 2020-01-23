ICE removes Canadian national after completion of accessory to murder sentence

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) A Canadian citizen convicted of two counts of accessory before the fact to murder was removed from the U.S. Wednesday, pursuant to a final order of removal, by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Elizabeth Roxanne Haysom, 55, departed from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and arrived in Canada at approximately 1 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020. Haysom was turned over by ICE ERO officers to the Canadian authorities upon arrival in Canada.

On June 13, 1986, Haysom was convicted of two counts of accessory before the fact to murder and sentenced to two 45-year sentences to be served consecutively for the 1985 murder of Nancy and Derek Haysom. The former Immigration and Naturalization Service lodged a detainer on May 26, 1989 with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

“Cases like this highlight the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies. Together, we’re able to efficiently and effectively carry out the law and help keep communities safe,” said Atlanta Field Office Director John Tsoukaris.

On Nov. 25, 2019 the Virginia Parole Board granted Haysom parole under the condition that she remain securely detained by ICE until her removal from the U.S. She was transferred to ICE custody and moved to the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia.

