ICE Futures Europe EU Aviation Allowances Auction Result

LONDON (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced that today’s auction of 1,669,000 EU Aviation Allowances (EUAAs) held on behalf of the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was cancelled as a result of the total volume of bids falling short of the volume of the allowances being auctioned.

The cancellation of today’s auction is in accordance with the requirements of the EU Auctioning Regulation and ICE Futures Europe will liaise with BEIS regarding next steps.

ICE Futures Europe operates as a Recognised Auction Platform and is supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ICE Futures Europe offers futures and options contracts on EU Allowances (EUAs), and offers futures contracts on Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) and European Union Aviation Allowances (EUAAs).