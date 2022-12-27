iBank (IBANK) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

iBank (IBANK) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Tuesday, the crypto has dropped 0.82% to $0.0005011958735.

InvestorsObserver is giving iBank a 9 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on iBank!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives iBank a low volatility rank of 9, placing it in the bottom 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

IBANK’s low volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.iBank price is trading near resistance. With support near $0.000498459184291918 and resistance near $0.000501691746740747. This leaves iBank with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

