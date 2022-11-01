Finance

I left a job after 1 week. Should I put that on my resume? Ask HR

November 1, 2022
Hattie Francis

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.

Resumes aren’t meant to capture the entirety of a person’s work experience – otherwise, they would be pages long.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world’s largest HR professional society and author of “Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor’s answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: I recently accepted what I expected to be a better job opportunity. After one week, I decided to leave. I was uncomfortable with the work environment. Because I was only there a week, how do I address this in my resume or when a future employer asks? – Tina