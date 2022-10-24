Finance

Hyundai to drop two US suppliers facing child labor violations 'as soon as possible'

October 24, 2022
Hattie Francis

MONTGOMERY – Two Alabama auto parts suppliers accused of employing underage workers may soon be losing their biggest client, based on a statement Hyundai’s top executive gave to Reuters last week.

José Muñoz, global president and chief operating officer for Hyundai, told the news organization Wednesday that Hyundai intends to “sever relations” with suppliers SL Alabama and SMART Alabama LLC “as soon as possible.”

Both companies operate factories in Alabama supplying the Korean automotive giant with parts for use at its Montgomery manufacturing plant.

In a statement to the Montgomery Advertiser, part of the USA TODAY Network, Hyundai spokesperson Ira Gabriel said the company’s investigation into the suppliers is continuing.

In this file photo, Hyundai Global COO Jose Munoz speaks during an engine plant grand opening at the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are working with authorities in their inquiry of this matter. Hyundai is committed to its suppliers who comply with the long-standing federal, state, and local labor laws and will not hesitate to move to sever its relationship with any supplier found violating our stringent policies,” Gabriel said.

Muñoz told Reuters that he ordered a more comprehensive investigation into Hyundai’s network of U.S. auto parts suppliers for any potential labor violations. Neither Gabriel nor Muñoz said when Hyundai may sever ties with the two suppliers or how long the investigation into its American supply chain will take.