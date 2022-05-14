Husband and Wife Sentenced for Meth, Heroin Conspiracy

Husband and Wife Sentenced to Almost 20 Years in Prison for Meth, Heroin, and Fentanyl Conspiracy

(STL.News) A Purvis husband and wife were sentenced to prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroine, and fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, were both sentenced to 236 months in prison.

According to court documents, beginning in 2020, Jeremy Graham and Harley Graham conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, 100 grams or more of a mixture containing heroin, and a mixture of fentanyl. The investigation showed the Grahams dealt large amounts of the serious drugs to numerous individuals in Lamar and Harrison counties, including individuals that overdosed.

The Grahams were aware of the overdoses. The conspiracy also involved the Grahams using a gun and flashlight to beat someone associated with the conspiracy. Although the conspiracy involved several individuals, the Grahams were at the top of the pyramid.

Jeremy Graham pled guilty on February 10, 2022, and Harley Graham pled guilty on February 14, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Long Beach Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today