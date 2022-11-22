Huobi Global Rebrands as Huobi, Introduces New Strategy

sponsored

Huobi will endeavour to bring value to its business and provide secure and professional services to its users as it rebrands. Various technologies and resources will also be integrated into Huobi’s global public chain ecosystem, including the technology and resources offered by the HECO and TRON public chains, as well as the bridge between their chains, the BTTC.

Huobi: New Brand, New Strategies

Huobi Global has been rebranded to Huobi. The updated name of the company is composed of the Chinese characters “?” and “?”. Originally from Chinese culture, the first character symbolizes perpetual vitality and the transmission of this vitality to subsequent generations. The second means determination to succeed, illustrating Huobi’s goal of returning to the industry’s top three positions.

In Chinese, the character “?” can also be seen as an amalgamation of the characters “?” and “?”, which mean “heart” and “righteousness”, respectively. By displaying the symbolism behind these two Chinese characters, Huobi demonstrates its commitment to providing professional digital asset management services from the heart to users around the globe. It also aligns with the company’s mission, “empowering assets, promoting financial inclusion.”

Moreover, the updated name represents Huobi’s vision of ‘technology changes the world’ by upholding the Chinese virtue of righteousness, implementing the brand philosophy, contributing to innovation and development in blockchain and virtual asset technology, and embodying the brand philosophy ‘science and technology for good’.

Following the completion of the brand refresh, Huobi will work on enhancing the brand via various strategies. Since the inception of Huobi, the company has placed a great deal of emphasis on developing high-quality projects on the market, which will remain a key component of Huobi’s business strategy in the future. With the HT (Huobi Token) voting system, Huobi gives the listing right back to its users, who can now vote on listings with their HT. The company also intends to make HT the centre of the platform’s activities.

In addition to creating cutting-edge assets and supporting assets with strong market potential, the company will foster communities built around projects and empower them to thrive. With the intention of using science and technology for good, Huobi will continuously strive to create a safer and more stable environment for users to participate in early-stage quality projects, supporting the continued growth of the global virtual asset industry.

In order to further expand its global presence, Huobi plans to establish a presence in the Caribbean region, a region well-positioned to become a virtual asset hub because of its open regulatory environment, standard law systems, and the use of English as its primary language. Also, Huobi plans to increase its investments in Southeast Asia, Europe, and other regions with high growth potential for its user base.

Huobi will seek to achieve growth through strategic mergers and acquisitions that will contribute to creating a robust Huobi ecosystem worldwide in accordance with its planned expansion. Additionally, the company will exert great efforts on recruiting top-notch talent in the fields of blockchain and virtual assets. Also, Huobi intends to contribute significant resources and technology to developing a global public chain ecosystem, integrating the technology and resources available from the HECO and TRON public chains and the BTTC cross-chain bridge. Huobi is deeply committed to innovation and will continue to grow its business with such commitment.

In addition to receiving numerous financial licenses across several countries and regions, Huobi currently serves more than 50 million customers in over 160 countries worldwide. It is Huobi’s policy to adhere to the regulations of every country in which it operates to ensure compliance with the law. As part of Huobi’s global business strategy, the company will expand its cooperation with other countries and develop a business model compliant with international standards.



