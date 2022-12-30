Huobi Exchange to Empower Women in Crypto, Says Justin Sun By … – Investing.com

Huobi Exchange to Empower Women in Crypto, Says Justin Sun

One of the most prominent figures in the crypto world, H.E. Justin Sun, announced that Huobi Global would focus on bringing balance and diversity to the workplace. To achieve this, the Seychelles-based crypto platform will level out the staff by hiring more female crypto talent.

}By hiring more female employees, we hope to not only create a more balanced and fair workplace, but also to foster a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of the crypto community. We believe that this will have a positive impact on the industry!— H.E. Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) December 29, 2022

All Corners of Society in CryptoJustin Sun, the Tron (TRX) founder, also disclosed that the Huobi Global crypto exchange had initiated the “Huobi First Lady” program. The first edition of this social campaign on Huobi will see the election of The Super Fire Sisters Group. Besides, users who are registered and verified on the Huobi crypto platform will be able to cast their votes and see live broadcasts of presentations by fresh crypto talents.

For the crypto industry, this hiring model can help reflect the diversity that cryptos and blockchain technology offer. Furthermore, the Chinese crypto entrepreneur emphasized, “Having a diverse team brings a range of perspectives and ideas to the table, which is essential for innovation and growth.”

Having a diverse team brings a range of perspectives and ideas to the table, which is essential for innovation and growth. In addition, studies have shown that diverse teams tend to outperform homogeneous ones.— H.E. Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) December 29, 2022

Sun’s TRON Rises and Shines Amid Crypto WinterWhile 2022 was a downward slope for most alternative cryptocurrencies, Justin Sun’s Tron (TRX) got struck by the crypto thunder more lightly than most competing altcoins. To illustrate, TRX only lost 29.6% of its value since a year ago, while neighbors in the crypto charts OG altcoin (LTC) and two-year-old memecoin (SHIB) lost 53% and 76% of their 2021 market prices, respectively.

At press time, the 12th-ranked TRX trades at $0.054188, according to CoinGecko. Signifying a slight 2.9% deficit in the last seven days, Tron’s survival kit during this bear market seems to be in good shape, as the altcoin even managed to record 1.2% monthly gains during the ongoing volatility.

#TRON has flipped #Polkadot, #Litecoin and #Shiba to become the 12th largest cryptocurrency in the world by market value can it get into the top 10? pic.twitter.com/0xkPDwQb0W— TRON Community (@TronixTrx) December 28, 2022

On the FlipsideCrypto analyst Colin Wu reported that Justin Sun’s Huobi Global crypto platform would cancel all year-end bonuses.

On top of that, Justin Sun is planning to halve the exchange’s staff numbers to just 600-800, down from the current 1,200 employees.

Why You Should CareAt present, the crypto sector is primarily male-dominated. Hiring more female crypto talent to even the score aligns well with crypto values, as the technology aims to weaken the difference between social classes.

See original on DailyCoin

