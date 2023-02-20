Huntington Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, was sentenced today to four years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2021, Lockhart sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her Huntington residence.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-73.

