Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Sunshine Amanda Taylor, 40, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 23, 2022, Taylor sold a short-barrel Savage Arms, model 94K, 12-gauge shotgun and approximately 6 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on Park Drive in Huntington for $1,350.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on February 13, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-158.

