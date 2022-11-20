Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2021, Lockhart sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her Huntington residence.

Lockhart is scheduled to be sentenced on February 21, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-73.

###