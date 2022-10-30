Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Brendon Tyre Garner, 34, of Huntington, was sentenced today to eight years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

A federal jury found Garner guilty on May 12, 2022, following a three-day trial. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Garner possessed .380-caliber ammunition in Huntington on June 29, 2021. Garner possessed this ammunition when he shot an individual on Charleston Avenue and fled the scene.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Garner knew he was prohibited from possessing ammunition because of several prior felony convictions, including possession with intent to deliver drugs in Cabell County Circuit Court on January 15, 2015; trafficking in drugs in Lawrence County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on April 16, 2014; and wanton endangerment in Cabell County Circuit Court on October 12, 2011.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Huntington Police Department, and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Ryan A. Keefe and Joseph F. Adams prosecuted the case.

