Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – David Frazier, 42, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 9, 2022, Frazier possessed a Taurus, model G2C, 9mm pistol in Huntington.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Frazier knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery in Wayne County Circuit Court on April 14, 2000, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Cabell County Circuit Court on March 2, 2018.

Frazier is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-222.

###